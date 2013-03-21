Danish Crafts Announces Mindcraft13 for Salone
Danish Crafts Announces Mindcraft13 for Salone

By Olivia Martin
Danish Crafts, an organization devoted to representing up-and-coming Danish designers, announced this year’s Mindcraft, their exhibition at Milan’s Fuori Salone 2013.

Curated by Mindcraft alumni and furniture designers Kasper Salto and Thomas Sigsgaard, the exhibition features 15 participants. Using designers who came up through the ranks is deliberate says Danish Crafts director Birgitte Jagn: We are building on the awareness that we have generated in recent years, both in Milan and around the world, and as usual we include both well-established and brand-new names in Mincraft. In that way, the more established craftspeople and designers help pave the way for the young or those with less experience on the international scene." Here we share a sampling of the products to be featured at Salone. 

Growth Chair by Mathias Bengtsson-A computer designed chair using biomimcry.

Learn more about Danish Crafts and see some of their Mindcraft 2012 designers.

The BODYPARTy Series by Katrine Borup-A series of jewelry based on anatomical models.

Kilim by Nina Brunn-A daybed inspired by Danish furniture and Middle Eastern patterns.

Shaping Fluid by Christina Schou Christensen-Ceramics objects with rich and highly viscous glazes.

Relatives by Rasmus Bækkel Fex-A series of chairs combined in different ways to achieve different functions.

Concrete Gable Table by Christian Flindt-A table that combines fiber concrete and ash wood. Due to the robust nature of the concrete, the ash veneer can be made extra thin without breaking.

Decadent Dogu by Michael Geertsen-An interpretation of the ceramic Japanese figure.

Marbelous Wood – Refraction by Pernille Snedker Hansen-A floor and wall installation inspired by refracted light.

Mare Tranquillitatis by Astrid Krogh-An optical fibre sculpture.

Little Ship by Eske Rex-A cross between a cart, a crib, and a baby’s playpen.

The Last Piece of Furniture by Søren Ulrik Petersen-A bookcase that converts into a coffin.

Rush Hour / Shanghai 5 by Grethe Sørensen-A tapestry made on a digital jacquard loom, based on video recordings of city lights in Shanghai.

Condenser by Mette Saabye-A series exploring the function of jewelry.

