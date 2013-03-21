Danish Crafts Announces Mindcraft13 for Salone

Curated by Mindcraft alumni and furniture designers Kasper Salto and Thomas Sigsgaard, the exhibition features 15 participants. Using designers who came up through the ranks is deliberate says Danish Crafts director Birgitte Jagn: We are building on the awareness that we have generated in recent years, both in Milan and around the world, and as usual we include both well-established and brand-new names in Mincraft. In that way, the more established craftspeople and designers help pave the way for the young or those with less experience on the international scene." Here we share a sampling of the products to be featured at Salone.