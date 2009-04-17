Daniel Patterson on Kitchens of the Future

Equipped with sous-vide systems and such cornerstones of molecular gastronomy as the Pacojet as well as root cellars and an open fireplace. "Technology can lead us to lose track of what works best," says Patterson, who feels every kitchen should also include some kind of garden, even just a few herb pots. "Modern innovations are great, but so is cooking over a primal flame—both respect the integrity of the ingredients and bring people together, which is the whole point." And in terms of energy efficiency? "Induction stoves should be the norm."