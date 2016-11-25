View Photos
Dance and Music in Versailles by Joly & Loiret
Dance and Music in Versailles is a minimal space located in Versailles, France, designed by Joly & Loiret.
The conservatory extension is part of a school group in the heart of a block. Its mineral envelope and clear opening proportions integrates the building into its context while allowing high volumes dance halls report public facilities. The interior utilizes mostly neutral and white color tones, while skylights and lightwells provide additional natural light within the space.
