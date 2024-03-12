SubscribeSign In
Rough-and-ready finishes merge with refined touches like marble trim and glass-orb pendants.
Project Details:

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Architect: Mamout Architectes

Builder: RB Entreprise

Structural and Civil Engineer: JZH & Partners

Photographer: Séverin Malaud / @severinmalaud

From the Architect: "This rear backyard house is built with materials reused from the dismantling of a warehouse that was on the plot (brick, steel structures, floor plates, etc.) The dwelling extends over a length of 72 feet. A series of walls, repetitively punctured, define the various spaces. The house is a succession of rooms divided by two patios. The central double-height space contains the vertical circulation of the house. The materiality of the project arises from the difficulty of accessing the construction site with particular attention to the reuse of materials on-site and off, as well as the use of natural materials such as insulation and coatings."

Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 1 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 2 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 3 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 4 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 5 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 6 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 7 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 8 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 9 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 10 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 11 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 12 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 13 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 14 of 15 -
Grooved Red Tile, Arches, and a Catwalk Tie Together a Backyard House in Belgium - Photo 15 of 15 -
