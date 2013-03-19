Dacor Introduces the Discovery WineStation

Dacor's Discovery WineStation dispenses up to four bottles of temperature-controlled wine in the amount desired (taste, half-glass, or full) with a single touch for entertaining fun. The new kitchen appliance also features a unique argon gas-powered preservation system that keeps wine fresh for up to 60 (count 'em) days. The unit also boasts eco-friendly energy credentials and a dual-zone storage design for storing both red and white wines at their optimal temperatures. A streamlined stainless steel finish allows the WineStation to fit neatly into any modern home; though the appliance is freestanding, an optional trim kit is available for built-in customization. The appliance can hold virtually any bottle, from magnum to speciality bottles. (Note: Sparkling wines such as champagne and cava are not compatible with WineStation.)