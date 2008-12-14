View Photos
D.J. Morphosis
Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene –
What does a Pritzker Prize–winning architect have on his iPod? Thanks to Santa Monica, California, public radio station KCRW, we now know that Thom Mayne of Morphosis likes to listen to Dr. John and Prince's "Musicology."
As part of KCRW's guest DJ project, where celebrities and interesting people show up to spin a few platters and plug their latest projects, Mayne joined D.J. Thom Schnabel for a brief set of music that he's found inspiring over the years. Just as interesting as the tunes is their on-air chat, especially when Mayne stops Schnabel from branding him a "rebel architect." As any gainfully employed architect can tell you, there's no such thing.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.