D.J. Morphosis

As part of KCRW's guest DJ project, where celebrities and interesting people show up to spin a few platters and plug their latest projects, Mayne joined D.J. Thom Schnabel for a brief set of music that he's found inspiring over the years. Just as interesting as the tunes is their on-air chat, especially when Mayne stops Schnabel from branding him a "rebel architect." As any gainfully employed architect can tell you, there's no such thing.