Cyclorama Saved from Destruction (For Now)

After the epic Civil War painting inside it was removed for conservation–and relocation–the U.S. government turned a deaf ear to the modern architecture fans and Neutra scholars who wanted the Pennsylvania building preserved. But now, the wrecking ball has been delayed until a federal judge rules on a lawsuit filed two years ago by preservationists.



Tellingly, the official National Park Service web page for the Cyclorama makes no mention of Neutra. So for more pictures and original plans, head directly to the Neutra website.

