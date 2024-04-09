These Five Homes Get a Fresh Outlook With Custom Windows and Doors

Whether part of a new build or a gut renovation, natural light is the great equalizer. It can determine the entire mood of a space, turning even the drabbest of digs into a brighter and lighter escape.

Despite light’s transformative power, standardized window sizes remain a mainstay in home improvement centers. While there’s nothing wrong with the ease and convenience of stock windows, we know that one size doesn’t (and shouldn’t) always fit all.

From a charming seaside revamp to a wood-and-glass modernist’s dream, these five homes highlight how custom windows and doors can elevate an already standout home into a truly one-of-a-kind one.