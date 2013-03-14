Cuddling Up with Qi Home's Cashmere

Qi (pronounced "chi," as in the concept of life force energy) recently sent us a cable knit cashmere throw. After enjoying heavy rotation with the digital team, we're hooked. Unlike a lot of cashmere that's of questionable origin and quality (those online discount cashmere cardis are $79 for a reason), the line is almost unbelievably durable, with a sky-high-ply loft. It's also very warm.

Putting the cozy throw blankets back out on the couch. CUDDLING UP WITH QI HOME'S CASHMEREWe recently had the opportunity to get cozy with Qi Home's line of sumptuous cashmere throws.

We're partial to the cable knit in white (it also comes in granite; both shown here). Qi Home's aim is to depart from more traditional cashmere textiles for the home by introducing modern patterns and unexpected hues every season. To that end, there are lots of textures and some pretty pastel colorways, from chevron to color block to modern stripes and plaids. This 65"x60" cable choice will set you back $605, but these heirloom pieces are worth every penny.