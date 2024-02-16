In Los Angeles, an Adorable Bungalow With a Backyard ADU Asks $1.4M
Location: 3620 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, California
Price: $1,400,000
Year Built: 1911
Renovation Architect: Weather Architecture
Footprint: 1,930 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.13 acres
From the Agent: "It’s rare to find a property that so beautifully balances classic style and modern sensibilities, but at 3620 3rd Avenue, vintage and new meet to create a soulful, special home. Gloriously reimagined by the current owners and the team at Weather Architecture, the home has been upgraded and modernized while consciously maintaining the traditional character of the property. Out front, the large front porch is surrounded by meticulous landscaping, using water-wise California plants that complement the bold color of the home. Opening the front door, you see how truly custom this complete renovation was. The thoughtful layout is perfect for entertaining with friends or unwinding with family."
3620 3rd Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,400,000 by Tyler Wolf and Alex Wolf of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.