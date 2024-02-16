SubscribeSign In
In Los Angeles, an Adorable Bungalow With a Backyard ADU Asks $1.4M

Weather Architecture gave the 1911 craftsman a top top-down overhaul—complete with cathedral ceilings and an updated kitchen—while preserving its period charm.
Text by
Location: 3620 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,400,000

Year Built: 1911

Renovation Architect: Weather Architecture

Footprint: 1,930 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 acres

From the Agent: "It’s rare to find a property that so beautifully balances classic style and modern sensibilities, but at 3620 3rd Avenue, vintage and new meet to create a soulful, special home. Gloriously reimagined by the current owners and the team at Weather Architecture, the home has been upgraded and modernized while consciously maintaining the traditional character of the property. Out front, the large front porch is surrounded by meticulous landscaping, using water-wise California plants that complement the bold color of the home. Opening the front door, you see how truly custom this complete renovation was. The thoughtful layout is perfect for entertaining with friends or unwinding with family."

The open-plan interior features a remodeled kitchen that opens directly to the backyard.

Tall cathedral ceilings create an airy atmosphere in the living/dining area.

A navy accent wall provides a pop of color in one of the home’s bedrooms.&nbsp;

Toward the rear of the home is a spacious, sun-drenched studio.&nbsp;

The custom ADU in the backyard has a kitchen, bedroom, full bath, and even its own address, allowing it to serve as a standalone rental unit.

