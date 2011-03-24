Crafting a Meaningful Home

After author Meg Mateo Ilasco’s brief introduction, the book is structured by project, each of which is anchored by a poignant bit of background about the designers who share their work: Jean Lee’s almost impossibly thick Doily rug was born from youthful summers spent in Taiwan learning crafts with her mother; Anna Corpron and Sean Auyeung began experimenting with the material for their Rockite Bottle vases through endless model building in architecture school together. It’s almost enough to simply read their tales and admire their efforts—almost. We predict you’ll want to take part and start a new yarn or two yourself.



