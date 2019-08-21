A New Sustainable Subscription Program Is Helping Us Rethink the Way We Shop For Linens

Every year, more than 10 million tons of textile waste ends up in America’s landfills, but Coyuchi is out to change that. Cleverly applying the popular subscription business model—which has never before been used for house linens—‘Coyuchi for Life’ will provide subscribers with new, fresh GOTS-certified organic sheets, duvet, and towels at regular intervals of their choice, while taking back their old ones and keeping them out of landfills. Think "Netflix" for linens—if you will.

"We came up with the idea when looking at how to take responsibility for the product when the customer is done with it. We wanted to take a 'take-back' program one step further—with the ability to create an afterlife for our products," explains CEO and president Eileen Mockus.

Working in partnership with The Renewal Workshop, the returned linens will either be renewed or given a second life as an upcycled product.