A New Sustainable Subscription Program Is Helping Us Rethink the Way We Shop For Linens
Every year, more than 10 million tons of textile waste ends up in America’s landfills, but Coyuchi is out to change that. Cleverly applying the popular subscription business model—which has never before been used for house linens—‘Coyuchi for Life’ will provide subscribers with new, fresh GOTS-certified organic sheets, duvet, and towels at regular intervals of their choice, while taking back their old ones and keeping them out of landfills. Think "Netflix" for linens—if you will.
"We came up with the idea when looking at how to take responsibility for the product when the customer is done with it. We wanted to take a 'take-back' program one step further—with the ability to create an afterlife for our products," explains CEO and president Eileen Mockus.
Working in partnership with The Renewal Workshop, the returned linens will either be renewed or given a second life as an upcycled product.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The textile industry is the second largest water-polluting industry in the world. The TERSUS Solution is a water-free and dryer-free cleaning technology that uses liquid carbon dioxide to clean textiles and garments through cleaner supply chains.
"Renewed" in this context means that the returned linens in exceptional condition will be specially cleaned in a Tersus solutions C02, water-free washing machine and resold as second-hand product at Coyuchi's Point Reyes Station shop.
If the sheets are returned in a not-salvageable condition, the high-end organic materials will be recycled, organized by type and color, and processed into thread. Coyuchi also plans to donate towels in compromised conditions to the SPCA animal rescue shelters. Nothing will go to a landfill.
"We all love the luxury of fresh, new sheets and towels, but we also care deeply about the world we live in," says Mockus. "With this new subscription offering, we can finally achieve a circular economy with linens, which has been the missing link in bringing more sustainability to the subscription economy and to home textiles for consumers."
Because really—who wouldn’t want a guilt-free way to upgrade their organic 300-percale sheets and enjoy fresh new organic cotton towels?
Shop Coyuchi
We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Related Reading:
7 Best Places to Buy Hotel-Quality Bedding That Won’t Break the Bank