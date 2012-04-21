Coverings 2012: Fireclay Tile

Crush is a new line of tile made from 100 percent recycled glass. They currently offer 40 different colors and 17 different shapes, but the 70s feel of these orange diamond-shaped tiles was what caught my eye.



For their Glazed Thin Brick line, Fireclay partnered with one of the oldest brick makers in California, McNear Brick & Block, which has been in operation since 1868. The line is made from recycled earth and comes in nine colors. The company recently made this great video detailing the manufacturing process:







Austin designer Kelly La Plante collaborated with Fireclay on a line of fashion-inspired pieces. More often than not, fashion-inspired translates to overly-trendy, but these worked. I really loved the playful shapes of the patterns and how they fit together like pieces of a puzzle.