Could You Find Your Dream Home in an Old Abandoned Workshop?
While the building's pedigree sounded a little rough around the edges—an abandoned 1950s commercial building in Montreal's quickly changing Mile-Ex neighborhood—architects and designers Jean-Guy Chabauty and Chris Barrie felt they found a structure with grit—and renonvation potential. With their Le 205 project, the partners in Atelier Moderno made a minimalist intervention to an industrial cast-off, rehabbing the space with a rich material palate and custom furniture while keeping the industrial backbone of the brick structure intact. The pair talked us through the transformation, initially used as an office but now a home for Chabauty and his family.
