In the Cotswolds, a Reborn Barn Wrapped in Black Metal Seeks £1.7M

Location: Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England

Price: £1,750,000 (approximately $2,195,628 USD)

Architect: Turner.Works

Year Built: 2020

Footprint: 3,215 square feet (seven bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 14 acres

From the Agent: "A quiet country lane leads to the shared gated driveway; while easily accessible, the house is completely concealed from view from the roadside. The surrounding land is laid down to pasture and enclosed by mature natural hedgerows and post-and-rail fencing. The architectural profile creates an immediate, striking impact on the approach. The exterior is wrapped in corrugated steel, which lends a rhythm and texture to the soaring elevations and curved roof, with matte black cladding unifying the facade. Power, heat, and light are provided through a ground-source heat pump at the side of the house, and there is also a wood burner in the main living space."