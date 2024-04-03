In the Cotswolds, a Reborn Barn Wrapped in Black Metal Seeks £1.7M
Location: Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England
Price: £1,750,000 (approximately $2,195,628 USD)
Architect: Turner.Works
Year Built: 2020
Footprint: 3,215 square feet (seven bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 14 acres
From the Agent: "A quiet country lane leads to the shared gated driveway; while easily accessible, the house is completely concealed from view from the roadside. The surrounding land is laid down to pasture and enclosed by mature natural hedgerows and post-and-rail fencing. The architectural profile creates an immediate, striking impact on the approach. The exterior is wrapped in corrugated steel, which lends a rhythm and texture to the soaring elevations and curved roof, with matte black cladding unifying the facade. Power, heat, and light are provided through a ground-source heat pump at the side of the house, and there is also a wood burner in the main living space."
This home located in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, is currently listed for £1,750,000 (approximately $2,195,628 USD) by The Modern House.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.