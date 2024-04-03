Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
In the Cotswolds, a Reborn Barn Wrapped in Black Metal Seeks £1.7M

Turner.Works transformed the agricultural structure into a seven-bedroom retreat in the British countryside.
Text by
Location: Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England 

Price: £1,750,000 (approximately $2,195,628 USD)

Architect: Turner.Works

Year Built: 2020

Footprint: 3,215 square feet (seven bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 14 acres

From the Agent: "A quiet country lane leads to the shared gated driveway; while easily accessible, the house is completely concealed from view from the roadside. The surrounding land is laid down to pasture and enclosed by mature natural hedgerows and post-and-rail fencing. The architectural profile creates an immediate, striking impact on the approach. The exterior is wrapped in corrugated steel, which lends a rhythm and texture to the soaring elevations and curved roof, with matte black cladding unifying the facade. Power, heat, and light are provided through a ground-source heat pump at the side of the house, and there is also a wood burner in the main living space."

The corrugated steel home is set on 14 acres of lush countryside.

The light-filled kitchen features custom cabinetry and a large central island that delineates the space from the adjacent dining area.

Six of the seven bedrooms are located on the upper level.

"Great care has been taken to ensure minimal disruption to the surrounding landscape and local wildlife," notes the agent. "In addition to the immediate gardens, the wider scheme for the 14-acre field is by celebrated author and regenerative architect Julia Watson."

Dwell Staff
Published

Topics

Real Estate

