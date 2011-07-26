Coral Motifs

Perhaps the most innovative use of this subaquatic treasure is shown through the Hyphae Lamp from Nervous System. This fixture is an organic interpretation of the natural growth of a leaf, which in turn creates a coral-like pattern—and makes for an incredible lighting display.



But this lamp deserves more than to be perched on a forgotten end-table. Built using a custom design software and a 3D printing process, this lamp may be at the forefront of experimental construction of tangible objects—a demonstration of how printing is becoming a means to build.

The selling point of this delicate beacon lies in the exploration—and success—of what 3D printing offers designers. Because the lamps are "grown" using random algorithmic equations, each piece is created with its own set of blueprints, thus creating one-of-a-kind products, every time.



And that’s not all. This printing process requires no molds and produces minimal waste. Further, each lamp comes equipped with an LED light bulb built to last six years. Eco-friendly test: passed.



Check out more of the design's backstory here. The first ten lamps are available a the Nervous System's online shop. Not to rush you, but the first five have already been claimed.