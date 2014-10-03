Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum Renovation

After a three-year renovation, the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum will re-open to the public in December 2014. The overhaul, a joint effort by various architectural firms, adds 60% more gallery space while restoring the original grandeur of the museum's home in the historic Carnegie Mansion in New York. Gluckman Mayner Architects was responsible for the overarching vision of the interior renovation.

The Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum is located in the historic Carnegie Mansion, built at the beginning of the twentieth century.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The transformation also includes a new, interactive component conceived by Local Projects and Diller Scofidio + Renfro. When vistors arrive, they will be given a high-tech pen that allows them to "collect" items from around the galleries and use them to make their own new designs, which are then viewable at a special web address.

Caroline Baumann, the museum's director, will join us at Dwell on Design NY on October 11 to discuss the $91 million renovation in a conversation with Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit dwellondesign.com.