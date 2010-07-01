coolcapitals Competition Winners

Contestants were challenged to create a cover design for the iPhone and Blackberry that visually and graphically represents all five cool capitals—Amsterdam, Antwerp, Valencia, Vienna, and Zurich. Each entrant only had thirty minutes to come up with a concept and create a design.

Dwell judges alongside Friday's winner Ayanthi Fernand (holding the Wacom Intuos4 tablet) and other contestants.

Saturday's winner, Nate Dy, poses with Dwell judges Kathryn Hansen, Dakota Keck, and Kyle Blue.

Dwell's design staff served as the judges throughout the weekend. A finalist from each round advanced for a daily grand prize of a Wacom Intuos4 pen tablet. The winner of Friday's competition was Ayanthi Fernand, Saturday's winner was Nate Dy, and Sunday's winner was Diane Lee.

Sunday's winner Diane Lee.

The contest continues on dwell.com until August 9, 2010. The lucky online winner will receive two round-trip tickets to a coolcapital city of their choice, as well as 20 of their winning phone covers to share with friends!

