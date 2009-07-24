coolcapitals Competition

Dwell and coolcapitals.com are looking for a modern and graphic design to be reproduced on a messenger-style bag that represents the unique culture, people, and sensibilities of the coolcapitals.com cities of Amsterdam, Antwerp, Valencia, Vienna and Zurich.

Here's the lowdown—the design has to visually connect coolcapitals.com to Amsterdam, Antwerp, Valencia, Vienna and Zurich; the design has to be inspired by art, fashion, architecture, design and food; it must be unisex in appeal, fashion-forward and marketable; and above all, it must be targeted to design-savvy travelers.

The winner will receive two round-trip tickets from anywhere in the contiguous United States to the coolcapital of their choice, as well as a five-night hotel stay and two city cards (includes free local transportation within the city, free entrance to most major attractions and museums and discounts at restaurants and shops).

The grand-prize winner will be promoted on Dwell.com, as well as in Dwell magazine, and will receive fifteen messenger bags emblazoned with their very own winning design.

The contest ends at 12 noon EST on July 27, so pick up that sketch pad and enter now!