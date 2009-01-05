Cookin' with IKEA

Newest are their Darth Vader-ish Datid line, which along with the equally evocatively-named Praktfull includes Ikea's highest-end (and most expensive) kitchen machinery to date, from pro gas ranges to ceramic cooktops and dishwashers. Many Ikea appliances are re-branded Whirlpool products, but with European-inspired design—and Ikea's generous warranty/return policy. There's also a focus on smaller sizes and capacities, perfect for urban dwellers, down-scalers, and builders of modest abodes.