Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
SubscribeSign In
In Charleston, a Home in a Converted Church Hits the Market for $2.5MView 10 Photos

In Charleston, a Home in a Converted Church Hits the Market for $2.5M

Dating back to 1871, the historic property has vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and a wide-open layout.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 41 Pitt Street, Charleston, South Carolina

Price: $2,500,000

Year Built: 1871

Footprint: 4,358 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 41 Pitt Street, a unique blend of historic charm and modern comfort. Formerly a cherished church, this remarkable property has been transformed into a unique four-bedroom home, offering a one-of-a-kind living experience. The structure formerly served as the first dedicated sanctuary for Plymouth Congregational Church. When the congregation built a new church on Spring Street in 1957, this building became home to the Association for the Blind, which transformed its former churchyard into a fragrance garden. The building was purchased and restored as a private home in 1997. As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by the grandeur of high ceilings, which add an airy, spacious feel to the interior. The primary bedroom, conveniently located on the first floor, has a large en suite bath with two closets and separate vanity areas. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the home features beautiful handmade Brazilian cherry doors and trims that reflect the property’s rich heritage."

The transformed home sits on a tree-lined street, just minutes from downtown Charleston.

The transformed home sits on a tree-lined street, just minutes from downtown Charleston.

In Charleston, a Home in a Converted Church Hits the Market for $2.5M - Photo 2 of 9 -
A wraparound mezzanine overlooks the living area and kitchen on the ground floor.

A wraparound mezzanine overlooks the living area and kitchen on the ground floor.

In Charleston, a Home in a Converted Church Hits the Market for $2.5M - Photo 4 of 9 -
Arched Brazilian cherry doors open to a spacious pantry/laundry room near the kitchen.

Arched Brazilian cherry doors open to a spacious pantry/laundry room near the kitchen.

In Charleston, a Home in a Converted Church Hits the Market for $2.5M - Photo 6 of 9 -
The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.&nbsp;

The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves. 

In Charleston, a Home in a Converted Church Hits the Market for $2.5M - Photo 8 of 9 -
The lot has private parking for up to three cars.

The lot has private parking for up to three cars.

41 Pitt Street in Street Charleston, South Carolina, is currently listed for $2,500,000 by Lisa Patterson of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.