In Charleston, a Home in a Converted Church Hits the Market for $2.5M

Location: 41 Pitt Street, Charleston, South Carolina

Price: $2,500,000

Year Built: 1871

Footprint: 4,358 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 41 Pitt Street, a unique blend of historic charm and modern comfort. Formerly a cherished church, this remarkable property has been transformed into a unique four-bedroom home, offering a one-of-a-kind living experience. The structure formerly served as the first dedicated sanctuary for Plymouth Congregational Church. When the congregation built a new church on Spring Street in 1957, this building became home to the Association for the Blind, which transformed its former churchyard into a fragrance garden. The building was purchased and restored as a private home in 1997. As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by the grandeur of high ceilings, which add an airy, spacious feel to the interior. The primary bedroom, conveniently located on the first floor, has a large en suite bath with two closets and separate vanity areas. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the home features beautiful handmade Brazilian cherry doors and trims that reflect the property’s rich heritage."