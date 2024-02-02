SubscribeSign In
This $2.4M Sea Ranch Stunner Is a Slice of Coastal Paradise

The contemporary home comes with tall ceilings, handcrafted woodwork, and a spacious courtyard with raised garden beds.
Location: 372 Del Mar Pt, The Sea Ranch, California

Price: $2,350,000

Year Built: 2020

Footprint: 1,907 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.26 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to your Sea Ranch retreat, where you can live your best creative life. This recently constructed three-bedroom, two-bath home features soaring ceilings, natural light, and an open floor plan. The primary bedroom, en suite bathroom, and balcony provide stunning views of the sunrise, sunset, treetops, and ocean. The grand accordion doors in the great room and studio open for a modern indoor/outdoor lifestyle. This environmentally friendly home is self-sufficient, featuring solar panels with back-up batteries and low-energy windows."

The wood-clad home blends in with its natural setting.

A large set of accordion doors connect the living area with the central garden courtyard.

The garden is fully fenced in and sits between the main residence and the detached studio.

Currently set up as a workout space, the studio can also serve as a guest suite.

"The property comes with many enhanced features including an EV charging system, radiant heat, custom tile, and a Danish Morso woodburning stove," notes the agent.

