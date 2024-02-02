This $2.4M Sea Ranch Stunner Is a Slice of Coastal Paradise

Location: 372 Del Mar Pt, The Sea Ranch, California

Price: $2,350,000

Year Built: 2020

Footprint: 1,907 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.26 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to your Sea Ranch retreat, where you can live your best creative life. This recently constructed three-bedroom, two-bath home features soaring ceilings, natural light, and an open floor plan. The primary bedroom, en suite bathroom, and balcony provide stunning views of the sunrise, sunset, treetops, and ocean. The grand accordion doors in the great room and studio open for a modern indoor/outdoor lifestyle. This environmentally friendly home is self-sufficient, featuring solar panels with back-up batteries and low-energy windows."