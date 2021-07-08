Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Before & After: An Architect and His Friend Tackle a DIY Remodel of a Lakeside CottageView 26 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: An Architect and His Friend Tackle a DIY Remodel of a Lakeside Cottage

Douglas Segulja of OSSO Architecture creates an idyllic retreat in Highland Lakes, New Jersey.
Text by
View 26 Photos

It’s easy to assume that a lake cottage would only be appealing as a summer destination, but Douglas Segulja, founding partner of New York City–based OSSO Architecture, has found that not to be the case. In 2015, Douglas bought a small property in Greenwood Lake, New York, and drove from the city every weekend to fix it up. Once the work was done, he listed it on Airbnb to recoup some of the expenses. "I was shocked at how well it did," says Douglas. "I basically have it rented out about 90-95% of the nights."

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive