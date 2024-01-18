At the Foot of the Rockies, a Contemporary Cabin Lists for $3.5M

Location: 290 Elk Ridge Lane, Boulder, Colorado

Price: $3,500,000

Year Built: 2022

Footprint: 4,488 square feet (three bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 3.9 acres

From the Agent: "A sophisticated blend of traditional Rocky Mountain design elements merges with contemporary interior design in this Boulder Heights home poised on nearly four acres. Fully renovated, an entirely bespoke build-out is showcased with custom finishes throughout. Reminiscent of a rustic mountain cabin, a cedar exterior modernized by black-framed windows is set against sprawling views of Long’s Peak and the Arapahoes. Residents are ushered into an open floor-plan with the flexibility to pivot from a three-bedroom with den and home office to a full five-bedroom, five-bath layout. A custom kitchen flaunts hand-selected Italian marble and natural quartzite countertops. Revel in outdoor relaxation on three outdoor patios and on a 1,100-square-foot split-level deck with a new hot tub. A detached guest house and a walkout basement complete this escape."