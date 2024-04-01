Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
In Atlanta, a Surprisingly Airy Brick House Hits the Market for $2M

Spanning 4,200 square feet, the custom residence has 16-foot ceilings, abundant glazing, and a new saltwater pool.
Text by
Location: 1002 Citadel Drive NE, Atlanta, Georgia

Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 2017

Builder: Bryan Craig

Footprint: 4,200 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.5 acres

From the Agent: "Boutique builder Bryan Craig harmoniously blends contemporary design with functional elegance. The residence, boasting an outdoor oasis complete with a newly installed saline pool and outdoor kitchen, captivates with its intelligent use of natural light, achieved through oversized commercial-grade windows. Central to the home’s design is the main living area, where the ceiling soars over 16 feet. On the lower level, the thoughtful design continues with two spacious bedroom suites and an additional central living room. This arrangement offers both comfort and flexibility, aligning with the needs of a contemporary lifestyle."

Tall trees surround the multistory brick home.

The open-plan kitchen features Thermador appliances&nbsp; and dual work areas—each equipped with a sink and dishwasher.

The spacious, light-filled primary suite on the upper level opens to a deck.

The lower level features two additional bedroom suites and a sunny living area.

A 35-foot heated saltwater pool awaits in the fenced-in backyard.&nbsp;

1002 Citadel Drive NE in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

