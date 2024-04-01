In Atlanta, a Surprisingly Airy Brick House Hits the Market for $2M

Location: 1002 Citadel Drive NE, Atlanta, Georgia

Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 2017

Builder: Bryan Craig

Footprint: 4,200 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.5 acres

From the Agent: "Boutique builder Bryan Craig harmoniously blends contemporary design with functional elegance. The residence, boasting an outdoor oasis complete with a newly installed saline pool and outdoor kitchen, captivates with its intelligent use of natural light, achieved through oversized commercial-grade windows. Central to the home’s design is the main living area, where the ceiling soars over 16 feet. On the lower level, the thoughtful design continues with two spacious bedroom suites and an additional central living room. This arrangement offers both comfort and flexibility, aligning with the needs of a contemporary lifestyle."