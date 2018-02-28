Material Guide: The Benefits of Building With Concrete

From its affordability to its light-weight substance, there are many advantages of choosing wood as a construction material. However, despite how easy timber, lumber, and plywood can be to work with, it's important to keep in mind the multiple drawbacks that can arise with these options.

Let's start with wood's inherent fragility. This material is less stable in high wind conditions, such as tornadoes and hurricanes. Furthermore, lumber is prone to moisture and termite intrusion. Yet, one of the most obvious drawbacks of building with wood is its flammability. For instance, wood trusses can start reducing in thickness by 25 percent after just 15 minutes of catching on fire.

Fortunately, there's another building material that excels in durability: concrete. Although this material is nothing new, thanks to its bountiful number of benefits, there's no denying it's making quite the comeback.