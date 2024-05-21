High in the Berkeley Hills, a Home Cast in Concrete and Glass Asks $2.4M

From the Agent: "Jack Hillmer, the elusive architect of 1241 Westview Dr, was enthralled by nature and modernist design, and the home feels nearly carved from the hillside, rising like an extension of the land itself. Through the stone entry, turn a corner to reach the stunning, open-concept living area. The vaulted ceilings are made of oak supported by redwood beams. A stone fireplace grounds the space and is flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking bay views. The living area spans the length of the home, and tucked just behind, walled with built-in bookshelves, is the office. From here is the first floor bathroom, tiled in a delicate blue. Around the corner is the kitchen, which has natural wood counters, concrete walls, and a slate floor, and a dining room that flows to the backyard. A lawn and a luxurious firepit are the cornerstones of this space, which is both private and expansive. Up the floating stairs are the two bedrooms. They share a bright bathroom, with a skylight and a wall of mirrors. From here, step out to the backyard courtyard, a peaceful space with a trickling fountain. Just outside and downstairs, the apartment has a modern kitchen and bathroom."