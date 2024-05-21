SubscribeSign In
High in the Berkeley Hills, a Home Cast in Concrete and Glass Asks $2.4M

Designed by celebrated local architect Jack Hillmer, the 1996 residence has floor-to-ceiling glazing and views across the bay to the Golden Gate Bridge.
Location: 1241 Westview Drive, Berkeley, California

Price: $2,395,000

Architect: Jack Hillmer

Year Built: 1996

Footprint: 2,424 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.4 acres

From the Agent: "Jack Hillmer, the elusive architect of 1241 Westview Dr, was enthralled by nature and modernist design, and the home feels nearly carved from the hillside, rising like an extension of the land itself. Through the stone entry, turn a corner to reach the stunning, open-concept living area. The vaulted ceilings are made of oak supported by redwood beams. A stone fireplace grounds the space and is flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking bay views. The living area spans the length of the home, and tucked just behind, walled with built-in bookshelves, is the office. From here is the first floor bathroom, tiled in a delicate blue. Around the corner is the kitchen, which has natural wood counters, concrete walls, and a slate floor, and a dining room that flows to the backyard. A lawn and a luxurious firepit are the cornerstones of this space, which is both private and expansive. Up the floating stairs are the two bedrooms. They share a bright bathroom, with a skylight and a wall of mirrors. From here, step out to the backyard courtyard, a peaceful space with a trickling fountain. Just outside and downstairs, the apartment has a modern kitchen and bathroom."

A long paved driveway leads up to the home, which is perched amidst tall trees.

The living room is anchored by a brick and board-formed-concrete fireplace. The space overlooks the side patio and lush lawn.

Located steps away from the kitchen and living room, the dining area connects to the backyard via floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

One of the three bathrooms features soothing blue tile.

The patio offers complete, unobstructed views of the San Francisco Bay.

