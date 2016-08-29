Company Profile

The venture founded in 2001 by Marcel Wanders and Casper Vissers is named after their native Dutch word for beautiful – the third ‘o’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty & uniqueness. From 1 September 2015 onwards Robin Bevers assumed the position of Moooi CEO, taking over this role from Moooi co-founder Casper Vissers.

Since 2013 the company’ art direction is in the hands of Marcel Wanders and Desirée de Jong. Two creative souls that lead the company’s creative potential. Wanders and Vissers maintain an influence in all inclusions to the brand, being both responsible for the overall design selection.

In addition to Marcel Wanders’ designs, the Moooi portfolio contains a range of work from other nationally and internationally recognized designers. These include, amongst others, Jurgen Bey, Bertjan Pot, Maarten Baas, Jaime Hayon, Neri & Hu, Joost van Bleiswijk, Studio Job and Nika Zupanc.

The collection’ style is exclusive, daring, playful, exquisite and based on the belief that design is a question of love. Timeless objects of beauty which posses the uniqueness and character of antiques combined with the freshness of modern times. This fusion brings the brand to focus on the production of iconic objects.