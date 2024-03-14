This Retro-Colored Line of Grills Will Be the Star of Your Backyard

A cookout should be all about kicking back outdoors, but it can be hard to relax—burger in one hand, beer in the other—when the centerpiece of the festivities is a smoke-spewing, stainless-steel beast of an appliance.
In a way, the clunky silver or black grill we’ve all used for decades is a rite of passage, the anchor of the backyard barbecue. But no matter how well the ribs turn out, we can all agree there’s room for improvement when it comes to grilling aesthetics. When you’ve spent countless hours (and, let’s be real, a pretty penny) cultivating your outdoor space with furniture and lighting that perfectly expresses your personal style, it’s hard not to look at the grill and wonder why we’ve all settled for the status quo.
Luckily, Monument Grills’ new Mesa collection is ready to make your dream of style-forward summer get-togethers into a reality. It’s rare to be wowed by a cooking appliance’s appearance, but these grills are a modernist’s (and spacesaver’s) dream. The Mesa’s slick, powder-coated body is streamlined and sleek with rounded details, giving a hip, retro-futurist vibe to the whole machine. A quartet of caster wheels allow for ease of transport across the patio or out from the garage, while side tables and a built-in side burner make prep an absolute breeze. It’s compact enough to work for small spaces too; the side tables fold neatly down, like a friendly little robot awaiting its next command.
Stainless steel will forever and always have a place in the backyard, and you’ll find Mesa’s classic silver option packs a punch of its own: The 415BZ model reaches 630°F in just 10 minutes. But, Mesa’s most striking feature is that it comes in a gleeful, irresistible set of colorways. Is the fire-engine red your style, or is electric blue the ‘cue for you? The fresh teal option is a knockout, too—while the dramatic all-black number will appease both minimalists and maximalists alike.
Under the hood is just as impressive with porcelain-enameled cast-iron grates absorbing and distributing heat evenly, while a window in the lid makes it easy to check the progress on your burgers, chops, and more.
Roll one of these cute contraptions out onto the patio, and you’re ready for a new, beautiful version of the great American cookout.
...Now, we must caveat a slick new barbecue doesn’t guarantee you’ll improve your grilling skills, but a shiny, cherry-red machine (or teal, or blue) is a surefire sign that you know how to entertain outdoors with style.
