Color Test
By David A. Greene –
You read Dwell. You like to think that you have a good eye for design. But how good is your eye really?
Take X-Rite's online color IQ test and find out. If you can arrange the color-hue swatches in order, you'll be rewarded with a score of zero. Crank up the monitor, close the shades, and dust off that art school degree.
