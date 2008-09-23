Color Test
View Photos

Color Test

Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene
You read Dwell. You like to think that you have a good eye for design. But how good is your eye really?

Take X-Rite's online color IQ test and find out. If you can arrange the color-hue swatches in order, you'll be rewarded with a score of zero. Crank up the monitor, close the shades, and dust off that art school degree.

Color Test - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample