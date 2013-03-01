Color-Pop Friday

It's a Pantone world; we're just living in it. From its foundation as a printing company to the unified system with mass appeal that we know today, Pantone has streamlined the color selection process for designers since the early 1960s. According to a recent New York Times article, founder Lawrence Herbert has even matched "color charts for wine, anemia blood samples, and for walnuts and strawberries and goldfish.” Now, a clever Danish company has applied the Pantone hues to another color-codable area of the home: the closet.

Room Copenhagen has designed a set of nine hangers in sturdy, folded plastic. The hanger's shape is meant to hold up even the heaviest coats without sagging or the most delicate silks with snagging. The hangers can be purchased at Room Copenhagen's new flagship store in Fredericia, Denmark, for about $20 apiece (online sales TBA). Clockwise from top left: Blanc de Blanc 11-4800, Canal Blue 14-4810, Indian Teal 19-4227, Butterfly 12-0322, Sunshine 12-0727, Tea 16-0213, Keepsake Lilac 15-2705, Tangerine Tango 17-1463 (color of the year for 2012), and Anthracite 19-4007.