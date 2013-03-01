View Photos
Color-Pop Friday
By Kelsey Keith
It's a Pantone world; we're just living in it. From its foundation as a printing company to the unified system with mass appeal that we know today, Pantone has streamlined the color selection process for designers since the early 1960s. According to a recent New York Times article, founder Lawrence Herbert has even matched "color charts for wine, anemia blood samples, and for walnuts and strawberries and goldfish.” Now, a clever Danish company has applied the Pantone hues to another color-codable area of the home: the closet.
Room Copenhagen has designed a set of nine hangers in sturdy, folded plastic. The hanger's shape is meant to hold up even the heaviest coats without sagging or the most delicate silks with snagging. The hangers can be purchased at Room Copenhagen's new flagship store in Fredericia, Denmark, for about $20 apiece (online sales TBA).
