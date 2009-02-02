Color 101: Chipping Away

Most designers, be they graphic or interior, consult their Pantone fan guide when considering hues. Founded in 1963 by Lawrence Herbert, Pantone provides color reference and standardization in over 100 countries in a variety of markets, from textiles to architecture to interiors. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, author of numerous books on color, and a color consultant for her own group, the Eiseman Center for Color Information and Training, discusses Pantone and her work for the company.