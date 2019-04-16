Subscribe
f
Fred A. Bernstein
Stories
L.A. Renovation Respects Midcentury Bones (While Adding Some Flair)
A couple return their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles to its former glory—and add some soul of their own.
f
Fred A. Bernstein
A Modern Home Joins a Storied Site on the Pacific Ocean
A new home at Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, captures the...
f
Fred A. Bernstein
The Hill Bathroom
When designer Barbara Hill decided to renovate her 1960s condo in Houston, Texas, she stripped the bathroom down to its bare...
f
Fred A. Bernstein
Color 101: Chipping Away
Most designers, be they graphic or interior, consult their Pantone fan guide when considering hues.
f
Fred A. Bernstein
Color 101: Hueless
Most modernists find color as attractive as traditional Tudors.
f
Fred A. Bernstein
Stripped Ease
All of the money Barbara Hill poured into remodeling her 1960s condo in Houston was spent taking things out—and she couldn’t be...
f
Fred A. Bernstein