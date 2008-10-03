View Photos
Coin Lamp
By Sarah Rich –
There are all sorts of devices emerging these days that are meant to monitor and increase awareness of our energy consumption habits. From high-concept products like Die Electric, which we highlighted in Dwell's March 08 issue, and the Wattson by DIY Kyoto, to more utilitarian gadgets like the PowerCost by Blue Line Innovations, there's a specially designed conservation reminder for just about everybody.
The recently spotted Coin Lamp by Jethro Macey is perhaps the most literal of any we've seen in its interpretation of the relationship between wattage and your wallet. Though this week has probably provided sufficient reminders of just how quickly money can slip away, most of us still don't think about how quickly energy use adds up. The lamp goes on by inserting a coin into the slot under the shade. After a pre-set period of time, the light goes off, reminding us to be thrifty with the use of electricity, lest we be left in the dark.
Via Yanko Design
