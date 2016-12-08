Coastal Design Meets Sustainability at Upcoast in Costa Mesa





Upcoast in Costa Mesa is a community of 28 three-story detached homes spanning a two-acre bluff, one mile up from the coast. Designed by Trumark Homes, the community capitalizes on the coastal setting and indoor/outdoor lifestyle and a majority of the homes feature a rooftop terrace. Residents can conveniently access a system of local walking paths leading to a nearby beach, as well as a system of local trails. With homes ranging from 1,900 square feet to 2,300 square feet, Upcoast was recently named "Detached Community of the Year Priced under $1.5 Million" at the 2016 SoCal Awards presented by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and Building Industry Association of Southern California.



