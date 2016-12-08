Coastal Design Meets Sustainability at Upcoast in Costa Mesa

Upcoast in Costa Mesa is a community of 28 three-story detached homes spanning a two-acre bluff, one mile up from the coast. Designed by Trumark Homes, the community capitalizes on the coastal setting and indoor/outdoor lifestyle and a majority of the homes feature a rooftop terrace. Residents can conveniently access a system of local walking paths leading to a nearby beach, as well as a system of local trails. With homes ranging from 1,900 square feet to 2,300 square feet, Upcoast was recently named "Detached Community of the Year Priced under $1.5 Million" at the 2016 SoCal Awards presented by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and Building Industry Association of Southern California.
Interiors evoke calm ocean hues with subtle luxury: Shaker-style cabinetry in painted white finish with satin nickel cup pulls and knobs, contemporary recessed LED lighting in select areas, Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances and cultured marble countertops in matte finish. Each home includes an electric vehicle conduit in the garage, Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, and features energy-saving radiant barrier roof sheathing and Low-E glass vinyl-framed windows throughout.