Coastal Comfort at The Parachute Hotel in LA

Posted by Vy Tran So, since she couldn’t find it, she made it. She launched Parachute in 2014 with an online-only bedding essentials collection that quickly sold out, making it apparent that this was a frustration felt by many. Since then, the brand opened the doors to its first showroom in May in Venice, California (where the collections are designed) and is now opening the doors to The Parachute Hotel! This multi-use space is a shoppable 1-bed, 1 1/2-bath penthouse designed by Scott Horne and and Peter Dolkas that will be used for private stays, industry events, and salons. You can definitely expect to find Parachute’s own line outfitting the space, in addition to a select group of home decor brands and artists. I chat with Ariel about the inspiration behind the brand’s name and what she has in store (no pun intended!) for this new showroom/hotel hybrid…

Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Where did you get the name for the store? I chose the name because when you make your bed, your sheets billow in a way that looks like a landing parachute. And since good sleep is a lifesaver, the name seemed especially appropriate!



Tell us more about the new Parachute Hotel. The Parachute Hotel is a boutique luxury penthouse filled with my favorite home furnishings, locally sourced amenities, inspired art, and Parachute Bedding and Bath textiles, of course. The Parachute Hotel will be welcoming long- and short-term private stays, events, and gatherings. It’s going to be amazing! The Parachute Hotel is located right above the Showroom in the heart of Venice Beach. Why did you this neighborhood? I grew up by the beach in LA but lived in New York for 10 years. I decided to return to launch Parachute because I was looking for renewed inspiration and a change of pace. The relaxed, laid back vibe and sense of community in Venice Beach are integral to both Parachute’s brand aesthetic and work culture. Venice also celebrates health and wellness in a way that I appreciate. We have many yoga studios, fitness centers, and juice bars within walking or bike riding distance of our headquarters. I view sleep and comfort as a critical part of health and wellness, and I love that our brand provides a product that enhances the sleep experience and upholds the values of our community. When developing brand extensions, we consider how Parachute can add value here.



Any special events/exhibits/pop ups/collaborations coming up for the hotel? We will be hosting a number of special events and pop ups at The Parachute Hotel over the holidays. I’m especially looking forward to our Bathrobe Monogramming Event, where customers will be able to personalize their new Parachute Bathrobes. We’re also partnering with a few of our favorite brands on product collaborations. Keep an eye out over the next few months! What’s one of the challenges you have with the business? While there are many exciting ways to expand Parachute, we have to choose which opportunities to pursue carefully. We believe in quality, and that value extends beyond our products and into how we grow. Growth is a double-edged sword. We’ve been so happy with how Parachute has evolved this year – opening The Showroom Store and launching The Parachute Hotel – but with growth comes hard choices and unexpected challenges. It is important to keep a solution-focused mindset and to look at these "problems" as opportunities to continue learning and improving.

What’s your favorite item in the store right now? Our Essential Quilts! These blankets easily transition from season to season. In the warmer months, I often shed my Duvet comforter and use my Quilt as a cover. When the temperatures begin to cool, I layer my Quilt over my Duvet to add textural interest and another layer of warmth. What is this season’s theme? Fall is all about layering and textural interest. We will be releasing a limited edition Duvet Cover Set featuring heathered stripes as well as a collection of cozy throw blankets. Are you carrying any new products and/or undiscovered gems you’re particularly excited about? This holiday season, we are excited to not only bring back our popular Cashmere Throw but to also introduce a new Alpaca Throw to the collection. I can’t wait to curl up with these beauties.

What’s been a consistent best seller? Our signature Venice Set bundles your Bedding essentials for ease and convenience – and has been our consistent best seller. The set includes a Fitted Sheet, Duvet Cover and Pillowcase(s). Because 40% of Americans sleep without a Top Sheet, we offer them separately. Why pay for something you don’t use?

What’s next for you and your store? One of our biggest advantages as a direct-to-consumer company is being able to listen to our customers and use their feedback to grow. We will continue to improve the business – from product development and design to customer experience and retail – with their needs in mind. Bathrobes are launching next, and we will be expanding our Bath assortment shortly thereafter. We want people to start and end their days feeling their best, and these home textiles are part of everyday rituals. So it makes sense for us to be there, too. We’re also committed to creating unique experiences. At The Parachute Hotel, we’ll be hosting parties, workshops and classes, and we will continue to explore new and exciting ways for our community to engage with the brand on- and offline.

What’s one lesson you’ve learned since launching your brand? Launching Parachute has been a completely transformative experience with countless lessons learned. Above all, I’ve discovered that "the juice is worth the squeeze." Establishing and leading Parachute requires endless hours, sacrifice, persistence and patience – but it’s so rewarding. If you could give one piece of advice to someone who wants to follow a similar path to yours, what would it be? Don’t sweat the small stuff. When you are so deeply, emotionally invested in building something, it’s challenging to do anything but obsess over every mistake, delay or piece of criticism. Wasting energy on every small detail hinders you from being able to focus on the present. There will always be challenges, but keeping a positive, solutions-minded attitude and focusing on the big picture is imperative to moving forward.