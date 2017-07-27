Coal Linen: Behind the Design + Styling Tips

What’s the key to its success? We asked our Product team to qualify what makes our Linen Bedding stand out from the rest. They describe the creative process and how it’s made – plus offer some styling tips – so you can get in touch with your dark side, too.



Coal on Coal shows the depth of color in our newest Linen hue; Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute

Describe the Coal Linen design process. Meghan, Product Development Manager: This focus was on nailing the color since we have an established Linen Bedding Collection. So we focused on iterating and perfecting the hue. What are some of the unique features of our Linen? Meghan: It’s light and airy, casually elegant, but best of all is the feel of our Linen fabric, created by garment washing. We also garment dye each piece in small batches. What does it mean to "garment dye" in "small batches"? Meghan: It means our Bedding is dyed after it’s sewn. Our manufacturers make our Bedding slightly oversized then soak a small lot of sewn pieces in a vat of dye. Garment dying allows the Bedding to shrink to the correct size since it’s already sewn together, and washing in small batches results in slight variations of color between each batch. It’s as if these small lots are getting individual color treatments. How did you choose the name? Amy, Creative Director: It was just Coal, no question. We didn’t have to meet about it or think about it like we normally would…we just knew it was the perfect name when we finalized the color.

Blush and Coal Linen, when paired, evoke a romantic feel that’s perfectly on trend; Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute

Why did you decide to introduce a darker hue to the Linen Collection? Amy: There was an obvious open space in our Linen palette – we were really light on the spectrum. Coal is something deep and grounding that we knew would work well with our existing colors and fabrics. When we were first looking into a darker color, we were both inspired by hints of Coal in our surroundings. Meghan: A dark, rich color appeals to those wanting a sophisticated update for their bedroom, creating depth and dimension in our collection. This addition plays well with other colors. It would be too harsh for us to do a black black, which is why we wanted to do Coal – a softer, more welcoming choice for those wanting a darker option. Amy: Coal doesn’t feel too weighed down – the texture of Linen and the garment washing process soften the look so it’s not a total blackout. Why is Coal Linen great for winter? How would you style it for this season? Amy: Coal creates a moody feel in the bedroom. The existing Linen Collection – White, Fog and Blush – is breezy and reminds me of open windows, but Coal makes me want to crawl in bed and go to sleep for six months – winter hibernation. How would you style Coal Linen for the warmer months? Meghan: By taking advantage of our Bedding Separates, you can easily transition Coal into summer. Changing out your Pillowcases or Euro Shams for something light makes the whole room feel brighter. When it’s extra warm outside, ditch the Duvet and use the Coal Top Sheet with an Essential Quilt.

Make your Bedding pop with White and Coal Linen; Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute