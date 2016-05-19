View Photos
Coffee Tables That Would Make Yves Klein Proud
By Luke Hopping and Dwell
A half-century later, furniture designers are finally catching up to painter Yves Klein’s visionary Table Bleue.
Artist Yves Klein (1928–1962) is remembered for many things, such as paving the way for French Pop art and patenting his own shade of blue. Less well-known is his turn as a furniture designer, and his 1961 opus, Table Bleue. Topped with a plexiglass display filled with bright, textured pigment, the piece cleverly draws focus inward from its edges. Now, after more than 50 years in production, the coffee table’s influence is reaching the mainstream in clear and colorful ways.
