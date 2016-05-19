Coffee Tables That Would Make Yves Klein Proud
Coffee Tables That Would Make Yves Klein Proud

By Luke Hopping and Dwell
A half-century later, furniture designers are finally catching up to painter Yves Klein’s visionary Table Bleue.

Artist Yves Klein (1928–1962) is remembered for many things, such as paving the way for French Pop art and patenting his own shade of blue. Less well-known is his turn as a furniture designer, and his 1961 opus, Table Bleue. Topped with a plexiglass display filled with bright, textured pigment, the piece cleverly draws focus inward from its edges. Now, after more than 50 years in production, the coffee table’s influence is reaching the mainstream in clear and colorful ways.  

Table Bleue by Yves Klein &nbsp;&nbsp; Filled with International Klein Blue pigment, the table is among the most famous artist-designed pieces of furniture in the world.&nbsp;

Server cocktail table by Roberto Tapinassi and Maurizio Manzoni for Roche Bobois&nbsp; Green, bronze, and dark blue panels support the two clear panes of this all-glass piece.&nbsp;

Bipolar table by OS ∆ OOS&nbsp; Contained within the sharp geometry of this transparent table are hazy shapes that change with the position of the observer.&nbsp;

Boxinbox by Philippe Starck for Glas Italia&nbsp; This brightly tinted series combines storage and display in rectilinear showcases that recall artist Donald Judd’s work.&nbsp;

Hampton low table by Eric Jourdan for Ligne Roset&nbsp; Referencing Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, this architectural piece marries cherrywood and laminated glass.&nbsp;

Reeded table by Staffan Holm&nbsp; Textured glass is the secret behind this block’s seemingly rippling surface. A hollow core enhances the moiré effect.&nbsp;

