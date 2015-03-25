Clean Lines and Recycled Materials Compose this Modern Los Angeles Home

Less is more at a California residence designed and crafted by sustainable building leader Prime Five Homes, a Los Angeles-based real estate development company that specializes in arrestingly modern, eco-friendly homes. "We believe that our homes are those of the future, mindful of their carbon footprint and the environment around them," CEO Mayer Dahan says. "Instead of trying to fit in, we aim to lead the way in the next evolution of architecture and interior design."