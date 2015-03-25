Clean Lines and Recycled Materials Compose this Modern Los Angeles Home
Less is more at a California residence designed and crafted by sustainable building leader Prime Five Homes, a Los Angeles-based real estate development company that specializes in arrestingly modern, eco-friendly homes. "We believe that our homes are those of the future, mindful of their carbon footprint and the environment around them," CEO Mayer Dahan says. "Instead of trying to fit in, we aim to lead the way in the next evolution of architecture and interior design."
Solar panels, water capture systems, energy savings devices and recycled materials are incorporated into the residence in a way that reduces the environmental footprint of the building, while appearing largely invisible to passersby. Inside, large, open spaces filled with simple geometries and soft neutral colors "boost the morale, health and well-being of its occupants." The collision of thoughtful, sustainable elements with stunning design decisions can be summed up in two words: California zen.