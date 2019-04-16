Claesson Koivisto Rune's Scandinavian Prefab Prototype
Claesson Koivisto Rune's Scandinavian Prefab Prototype

By Madeline A. Potter
Claesson Koivisto Rune introduces its second iteration of the prefab home, combining time-honored Scandinavian touches with the studio’s signature polished aesthetic.

The incredibly prolific Stockholm studio Claesson Koivisto Rune first delved into prefabricated architecture in 2008 with Arkitekthus, a typical prefab factory in Sweden. Using a slightly different framework, their new collection of three houses for another building company, Fiskarhedenvillan, comes with plans and building materials—and buyers must build the structure themselves, onsite. With a hybrid pitched-flat roof and large windows that allow light to flood the interior, the Tind house archetype bridges the gap between modern and traditional Scandinavian design.

