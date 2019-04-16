Circular Affordable Housing Prototype
Dwell Magazine + Design News

Circular Affordable Housing Prototype

Add to
Like
Share
By Patrick Sisson
Inside the shell of the Oyster House prototype lies a new shape for affordable housing.

It was the grain of sand that became a pearl. CxMxD, a team of three New York City–based designers, hit upon the idea of a faceted circle while conceptualizing their entry for Add-on’13, an affordable-housing competition in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. That circle evolved into an adaptable five-sided structure called Oyster House, which design lead Christopher Lee, visualization designer Mengyi Fan, and graphic designer Dungjai Pungauthaikan envision as a way to build for high density and low impact. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.