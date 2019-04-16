Circular Affordable Housing Prototype

It was the grain of sand that became a pearl. CxMxD, a team of three New York City–based designers, hit upon the idea of a faceted circle while conceptualizing their entry for Add-on’13, an affordable-housing competition in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. That circle evolved into an adaptable five-sided structure called Oyster House, which design lead Christopher Lee, visualization designer Mengyi Fan, and graphic designer Dungjai Pungauthaikan envision as a way to build for high density and low impact.