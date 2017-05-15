Christien Meindertsma: Act Local

As its moniker suggests, 49 Praire Plants is a project for the Nature Conservancy that culminated in a book whose pages are made from prairie plants found in the Nachusa Grasslands.

What are you working on now?

Experimental Dutch designer Christien Meindertsma is based in Rotterdam.

I’m working on a project called "Field of Flax" for Thomas Eyck, which we will launch at Inside Design in Amsterdam in September. Basically, I bought a year’s production of flax from a single field owned by a Dutch producer. That’s 10,000 kilograms of flax, enough to enable industrial level production. Now, I’m weaving it into tablecloths, tea towels, and other items at the Textile Museum in Tilburg. I’m producing hundreds of grown-up products!So while your work is very research based, it’s clearly important for you to create finished objects.It is—as much as the research is important to me, I think it’s really vital to make an end product.

Wild is a project Meindertsma created for Droog.

Can you explain why?My work is all about how we consume. To me it’s important to know where things come from. Generally our products today are so cheap, you know there’s something wrong. Things are not made in a good way. I want to make things that are. I want to make the story behind products visible.In Milan this year, you showed Wild—a series of bone china made from roadkill. What’s the story behind that project?I’d been on a trip to Canada as part of a project for Droog design. I noticed there that the Inuit use bone a lot and I thought I’d like to do that, too. Then I remembered that in my PIG book there was a china cup, so I started researching that area. I discovered that bone china was a British invention, which had been developed by a pottery sited next to a slaughterhouse—‘bone’ china of course contains bones, though we are inclined to forget that. So then I decided I wanted to create my own bone china, but outside that industrial factory farm system. I thought, what if you used the bones of animals that were free, that had enjoyed a natural life?

Flax is a collection of products Meindertsma designed for Thomas Eyck. The lamp is shown here.

So you used the bones of wild animals?Yes—in the Netherlands as you know we have this little wilderness, kind of like a mini version of the wilderness in Canada, called the Hoge Veluwe. A few roads go through it and animals get killed—deer, wild boar. The rangers put the bodies in a particular area for scavengers, and when you go there you see all these bleached bones, which are all that’s left. So I collected these bones and made them into bone ash and we mixed it with clay and made china.



What I liked about this project is that we humans usually put ourselves on top of the eco pyramid, but here I had the chance to put us at the bottom—on the same level as scavengers.The china has a sort of bone-like appearance—the final form makes a strong reference to the original material.I wanted it to evoke bones, but not in a literal way; I wanted to be more subtle. So I looked at bone structure, and the way that it is thin where it can be thin, and where it needs to be thick, it’s thick. And I put this into the form of the Wild series.

In PIG, Meindertsma researched different products that could be made from a single pig.