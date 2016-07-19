View Photos
Rebooting One Kansas House at a Time
Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss –
Working part-time from a tiny studio building, architect Chris Fein redesigns dwellings from a range of eras.
In our upcoming September issue, we visit the midcentury residence that architect Chris Fein renovated for his family in Prairie Village, Kansas. On his property sits a small studio, where Fein spends about half of his working time (his three-person practice, Forward Design | Architecture, recently relocated, but Fein still does a significant amount of his design work here). Here, we provide a glimpse at the creative outbuilding and a survey of the firm's recent residential projects. (Fein founded the practice in 2011).
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.