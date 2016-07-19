Rebooting One Kansas House at a Time

In our upcoming September issue, we visit the midcentury residence that architect Chris Fein renovated for his family in Prairie Village, Kansas. On his property sits a small studio, where Fein spends about half of his working time (his three-person practice, Forward Design | Architecture, recently relocated, but Fein still does a significant amount of his design work here). Here, we provide a glimpse at the creative outbuilding and a survey of the firm's recent residential projects. (Fein founded the practice in 2011).