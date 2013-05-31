Chat with Jasper Conran of The (New) Conran Shop

London's The Conran Shop was founded, along with a restaurant and design studio, by Sir Terence Conran in 1990 and it quickly galvanized the retail design scene. After Sir Terence retired, his son Jasper took the reins in 2012 and has been steadily reasserting the shop's dominance. (Sadly for Stateside customers, the US online shop remains closed, but stay tuned.) We posed a few questions to Jasper, on the occasion of the renovation and opening of The Conran Shop in Marylebone, which now sports a rooftop apartment, kitchen, and flower shop.

The Reale table in natural oak, designed by Carlo Mollino in 1946, and Fortuny lamp are the centerpieces of the office area in The Conran Shop, Marylebone. An Elephant office chair upholstered in leather, designed by Neuland Studio with Kristalia, and Jean-Louis Domecq’s Signal lamp complete the picture. Photo: Paul Raeside Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Dwell: Since taking the helm last year, what changes have you incorporated into the structure of the Conran company?

The kitchen and home goods section of The Conran Shop, Marylebone, offers baskets woven in Colombia, waffle knit hand towels, a foldable laundry basket by Valletto, ash wood clothes rack, and the Jasper Conran-designed solid wood Wardour dining table. Photo: Paul Raeside

Jasper Conran: We have shaken up every area of the store and in every way by introducing thousands of new lines to make shopping at Conran a very special and pleasurable experience again. We want to make people wake up in the morning and want to come and visit us. The Conran Shop perhaps lost some of its fizz and swagger and we have to bring that back by filling it with special things you cannot buy anywhere else.

Grossman's Grasshopper lamp remains one of the most popular midcentury lighting designs. Here, displayed in the Conran Shop, Marylebone, it is matched with a Piano Alto modular sofa and the Prism chandelier designed by Nathalie Dewez.

Dwell: What about the specific retail offerings? What new designers, studios, and companies have you brought in?

The Conran Shop, Marylebone, showing a dining room arrangement with Tolix chairs in white. Photo: Paul Raeside

Jasper Conran: I really like the lights we have introduced by Charlotte Periand, whom I adore, and Le Corbusier. I’m very pleased to be selling beautiful furniture by the Italian designer Paola Navone. The way we are mixing vintage furniture with contemporary design classics creates a very dynamic look that is very much part of the Conran DNA. We have also brought back British design to The Conran Shop, which is very important to me personally and also to our country. Russell Pinch’s Imo stools, the Wardour Sofa, the Oswald Sofa and pottery by Sue Binns – they are all not just designed in the UK they are made here, too.

The Conran Shop in Marylebone, London, is located at 55 Marylebone High Street and is open seven days a week. Photo: Paul Raeside