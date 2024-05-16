Two Side-by-Side SoCal Homes Designed by Clifton Jones Jr. Seek $1.4M

From the Agent: "On acreage that had previously been home to pasture and training facilities for his family’s thoroughbred racehorses, architect Clifton Jones Jr. developed a tract of distinguished garden home duplexes. Named Cerritos Circle, its modernist post-and-beam designs show the influence of his then USC professors Edward Killingsworth and Calvin Straub. Privacy in addition to a seamless connection between indoors and out is achieved by way of floor to ceiling glass walls directed at central courtyards for each residence. Each unit has its own expansive and separate rear yard. This, combined with well-planned layouts make the two 1,200+ sf homes feel much larger than their measure. As side by side units, each has the feeling of being its own single family home. Both feature two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, well-organized kitchens, and spacious open-plan living/dining areas."