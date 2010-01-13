Cerno at Ford & Ching
View Photos

Cerno at Ford & Ching

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
Our friends at Ford & Ching recently announced a new addition to the curated family of designers they showcase in their Los Angeles headquarters. Cerno Group, founded in 2008, consists of a young trio of friends from Laguna Beach who combine their skills in architecture, engineering and business to produce a portfolio of work from furniture up to environmental design.

The Cerno collection that can be found at Ford & Ching is as series of CNC-machined chairs and tables made from Baltic birch, much of it finished with a clear lacquer to allow the raw striations of the plywood to stand out.

Cerno at Ford & Ching - Photo 1 of 2 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The company name, Cerno, means "resolve" in Latin. Their tagline—"art resolved with science"—encapsulates their goal of using high-tech approaches to create natural, one-of-a-kind pieces. The entrepreneurial team also applies their scientific knowledge to lighting design (their portfolio includes proposed lighting design installations for the upcoming Vancouver Olympics).

Cerno at Ford & Ching - Photo 2 of 2 -

If you're in LA or visiting soon, swing by the Kim Sing Theatre to check out Cerno and the other design work at the Ford & Ching Showroom.