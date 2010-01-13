Cerno at Ford & Ching

The Cerno collection that can be found at Ford & Ching is as series of CNC-machined chairs and tables made from Baltic birch, much of it finished with a clear lacquer to allow the raw striations of the plywood to stand out.

The company name, Cerno, means "resolve" in Latin. Their tagline—"art resolved with science"—encapsulates their goal of using high-tech approaches to create natural, one-of-a-kind pieces. The entrepreneurial team also applies their scientific knowledge to lighting design (their portfolio includes proposed lighting design installations for the upcoming Vancouver Olympics).