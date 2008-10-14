Ceramic Chic
Ceramic Chic

By Jamie Waugh
There was a time when earthenware was unappreciated: once the 80s hit the world, handcrafts—as a vestige of a musty, dusty era—suggested a serious case of the blah's. However of late, the trend has caught fire. Call it a result of the natural cycle of tastes or a general proclivity toward the environment and love for all things natural, but handmade ceramics are back like driftwood.



Some of the richest pieces are German: indeed there is a German Ceramics Route that starts at the Oven and Ceramics Museum in Velten, tracing the beautiful Ruppiner Land area of northern Brandenburg. Toward the end of the Ice Age, thick layers of banded clay were deposited here; color variations range from red to yellow to violet, making the ceramics' colors deeply penetrating. They were produced in factories—Baykeramik, Carstens, Dumler & Breiden—but often the factories didn't actually brand the pieces with any distinguishing logos other than a serial number.



Greenpoint's West and Green has a stunning selection. 

