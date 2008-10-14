Ceramic Chic





Some of the richest pieces are German: indeed there is a German Ceramics Route that starts at the Oven and Ceramics Museum in Velten, tracing the beautiful Ruppiner Land area of northern Brandenburg. Toward the end of the Ice Age, thick layers of banded clay were deposited here; color variations range from red to yellow to violet, making the ceramics' colors deeply penetrating. They were produced in factories—Baykeramik, Carstens, Dumler & Breiden—but often the factories didn't actually brand the pieces with any distinguishing logos other than a serial number.







Greenpoint's West and Green has a stunning selection.