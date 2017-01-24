Cavalleri opts for drought-friendly landscaping by notable designer Pamela Burton

"We considered the marine influence and temperate weather, choosing dramatic Agave Blue Glow, Agave Americana, and Senecio mandraliscae," said Burton. "Mixed with other drought tolerant materials, these made a bold contrast to the leafy shrubs surrounding them," she continued. By incorporating these drought-friendly species, the site is able to use less water and resources to help them survive.

Cavalleri , a 68 unit luxury condominium in Malibu, is reintroducing native plants into its landscape design during a renovation that began last summer. San Francisco-based real estate manager Pacific Eagle Holdings has partnered with landscape architect Pamela Burton to reimagine the surrounding 10 acres, removing non-native plants and replacing them with local varieties.

Other improvements for the property include a 52-foot swimming pool, outdoor dining pavilion, yoga terrace, two tennis courts, dog parks and a meditation area for residents.

"Our goal is to create a series of gardens as outdoor rooms that are composed, inviting, and well-proportioned with interesting plant materials," said Burton, who plans to pay homage to the site’s history, ecology and geography.

In addition to a refreshed exterior, the condos are being remodeled to become more open and airy, adding spa quality bathrooms and state-of-the-art kitchens. The project has a focus on sustainability, saving as much of the existing structure as possible. Two- and three-bedroom residences will range in size from 1,577 square feet to over 2,200 square feet. Sales have begun, with construction scheduled to complete later this year.

www.cavallerimalibu.com