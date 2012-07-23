Catenary Stool by Token

Brooklyn design studio Token cites rigging equipment, bridges, and the classic director's chair as inspiration behind their new Catenary stool, recently debuted at ICFF. You might recall that another new furniture design we featured—Cassina's reissue of Franco Albini's Veliero shelving unit—also references civil engineering and nautical influences. Is there a micro trend in the works?

Here's a detail shot of the stool. The leather comes in four options—black, chocolate, tobacco, and saddle—and the brightly hued backing fabric comes in ten—sky, radish, egg yolk, cream, camel, charchol, sand, mocha, chocolate, and black. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample The piece comes in three heights—19", 25", and 30"—and is handcrafted from partially recycled steel, wood, leather, and canvas. Pricing starts at $545. If you'd like to take this looker home, please visit tokennyc.com for more information.



