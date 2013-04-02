View Photos
Casual Cacti
By Olivia Martin
A 1,100-square-foot loft in the historic Bester Building, a former steam-engine factory in Emeryville, California, is updated with a customized storage unit in the middle of the space.
Originally published in November 2011, Peter Benoit's loft renovation features a light-filled living room. The douglas fir clad storage "box" is on the right as a full height bookshelf. The low maintenance cacti in front of the Design Within Reach sofa are a must for Benoit and his wife's black thumbs.
